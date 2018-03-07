Trending
Hawk varsity soccer team wins one in the fog

The Hawks varsity soccer team won a strange one against Mansfield Summit on February 27. In extremely dense fog, the Hawks took a 2-1 lead into halftime. After halftime, Mansfield decided to forfeit the 2nd half due to the fog. Photo by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures
