SATURDAY ELECTION RESULTS: Ferris voters nix $12-million bond

Sometimes, 2 votes do count

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

ELLIS COUNTY – A number of elections were canceled Saturday for both City Council and Independent School Districts but here is a rundown of the elections that did take place in some cases challengers losing by less than half-a-dozen votes according to unofficial results.

The City of Ferris also held a Bond Election that failed miserably while the Waxahachie I.S.D. was successful with its proposition for a new elementary school.

Ferris

Ferris residents said “no thanks” to a $12 million bond election aimed at providing funds for the construction of a new city Municipal Center.

The facility was to include a recreation center, senior center, police station, fire station, city offices, council chambers, municipal court and municipal jail. With only 59 voters giving a nod for or 17.82% the real message was the 272 votes 82.18% against the bond.

Jim Swafford, who was sitting in Place 4 took the city’s mayoral seat running unopposed.

Place 1, Clayton Hunter also ran unopposed and will keep his seat.

Jay Walsh came in with 164 or 49.54% of the vote in Place 4 to a three vote difference with Michael Martinez coming in with 161 votes or 49.54%.

Sherie Chapman took the Place 5 seat with no problem in unofficial results with 160 votes or 51.78% to Jo Monroe’s 99 votes or 32.04% and Rudy Amor’s 50 votes or 16.18%.

RED OAK

The Red Oak Independent School District will have Eric Thompson in Place 6. Thompson ran unopposed to fill the seat of Dr. Mark Stanfill who did not seek re-election.

Place 7 incumbent Melanie Peterson kept her seat in unofficial results with 361 votes or 66.61% to challenger Donny Lutrick’s 181 votes or 33.39%.

OVILLA

The City of Ovilla saw Place 3 David Griffin and Place 5 Michael Myers running unopposed. Place 1 incumbent Rachel Huber easily kept her seat with 140 votes with challenger James Anglin received 35 votes in unofficial results.

WILMER

In the City of Wilmer, the unofficial results have incumbent Mayor Casey Burgess losing that seat by just two votes against Emmanuel Wealthy-Williams. Burgess received 77 votes or 33.19% to Wealthy-Williams with 79 votes or 34.05% and Jeffrey Steele with 76 votes or 32.76% of the vote.

Two council seats were open and three candidates with Sergio Campos with 141 votes or 44.20% and Melissa Ramirez with 118 votes or 36.99% receiving the most votes and Elizabeth Gonzalez receiving only 60 votes or 18.81%.

HUTCHINS

In Hutchins, incumbent mayor Mario Vasquez kept his seat with 145 votes or 60.67% against current council member Freddie Chism who received 94 votes or 39.33% of the vote in unofficial results. The two open council seats were unopposed with Stephen Paul Nichols and Gerald Hollis to sit in those seats for the new term.

PALMER

Palmer’s Independent School District saw four candidates and three open seats. Incumbent, Raul Medina had only 160 votes or 23.92%, Daniel McDonald came in with 184 votes or 27.50%, Kelly Cruzan had 172 votes or 25.71% and Stuart Maddox with 153 votes or 22.87%,

ENNIS

The City of Ennis Independent School District had Place 3, incumbent, Walter Beasley running unopposed, but in Place 4 incumbent Candi Casillas took only 504 votes or 41.93% to challenger

John Erisman’s 698 votes or 58.07%. In Place 5 incumbent Alan Linson only received 321 votes or 27% to Bill Chapman’s 868 or 73% of the vote for that open seat.

MIDLOTHIAN

In Midlothian where T.J. Henley did not seek re-election in Place 5 on the City Council, Justin Coffman had 961 votes or 70.51% to take that seat against challenger Jason Kyle with 402 votes or 29.49% in unofficial results. In Place 6 Theodore “Ted” Miller received 537votes or 42.08% with Art Pierard coming in with 508 votes or 39.81% of the vote and Joseph Rohr receiving 231 votes or 18.10% of the vote in unofficial results. Place 6 will see a runoff on June 16 with Miller and Pierard on the ballot.

The Midlothian Independent School District’s Carl Smith ran unopposed in Place 1 taking the seat Glenn Hartson left vacant when not seeking re-election. Incumbent Heather Prather ran unopposed in Place 3. Place 2 had two challengers vying for the seat Todd Hemphill, who did not seek re-election is vacating. Gary Vineyard Jr received 866 votes or 62.17% to James A. Renfroe’s 527 votes or 37.83% in unofficial results.

WAXAHACHIE

In Waxahachie voters were asked to vote for three candidates Mayor incumbent Kevin Strength came in with 1,562 or 26.12%, incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Mark Singleton came in with 1,229 votes or 13.27%, incumbent David Hill had 1,199 votes or 20.05% and Melissa Olson came in with 1,153 or 19.28%, Amy Hedtke 608 votes or 10.17% and Von Koshinski 343 votes or 5.74% meaning the top three candidates were incumbents and will keep their seats according to unofficial results.

On the Waxahachie I.S.D. front Waxahachie voters said yes to Proposition A, which was to issue $23,000,000 of bonds by Waxahachie I.S.D. for one new elementary school also levying the tax in payment thereof. There were 2,025 votes for the Proposition to pass or 52.26% and 1,850 or 47.74% against the city building a new elementary school in Waxahachie.

Voters were asked to vote for three of the seven names on the ballot for Waxahachie School Board Trustees with John W. Rodgers receiving 1,952, Melissa Starnater 1,665 votes, Stephanie Jennings Singleton receiving 1,229 votes, Eric Cunningham 1,224 votes, Melanie Reynolds 699 votes, Jay Lance Bray 567 votes and Shannon Moyers 530 votes.

ITALY

In the City of Italy there were three open seats with Randy Joe Boyd receiving 168 votes or 32.50%, Luin McConnell at 126 votes or 24.37%, Paul Shearin coming in with 92 votes or 17.79%, Carl Cash at 78 votes or 15.09% and Steven Ray Farmer with 53 votes or 10.25% in unofficial results.

The Italy Independent School District had two open seats to fill and three candidates. Dennis Perkins Jr. received 230 votes or 39.45%, Cortney Owen Janek with 190 votes or 32.59% and Larry Creighton had 163 votes or 27.96%.

OAK LEAF

The City of Oak Leaf cancelled its election due to no opposition for Mayor, Place 4 or 5 seats however, a Special Election was held regarding the city’s 1/4% street maintenance sales tax, which was due to expire. In order to continue the collection of the tax the city was required to hold an election in order to reauthorize. Unofficially the tax passed for another four years.