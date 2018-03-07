Salon Eighty Six Ribbon Cutting 0 March 7, 2018 News Salon Eighty Six held a ribbon cutting last to celebrating their new facilities. at 201 S. Main St. in Ferris. Traci Hamm, owner, was “very pleased” with the turnout. Members of the newly formed Ferris Chamber of Commerce were on hand to participate in the festive event. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email