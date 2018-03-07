REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, March 11, 2018 0 March 7, 2018 News Set your clock ahead 1 hour at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. And while you’re changing your clocks, the National Fire Protection Association suggests you change out the batteries in your smoke alarms. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email