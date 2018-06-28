Red Oak man charged with indecency with a child

RED OAK – On June 5, the Red Oak Police Department received allegations John Arthur Francis, 38, had inappropriately touched and exposed himself to a child he was babysitting in his home. Upon further investigation, Francis was charged with indecency with a child, a 2nd Degree Felony and is currently being held in the Red Oak City Jail with a $50,000 bond.

Any additional inquiries/ information in regards to Case #18RP019970 can be directed to Sgt. Gary Dollar at 469-218-7710 or GDollar@redoaktx.org.