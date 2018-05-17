RED OAK: City gets new mayor

By Melanie Petersen / The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – Dr. Mark Stanfill took his oath of office as the new mayor of the City of Red Oak at the city council meeting May 14.

Stanfill is a long time Red Oak area resident having graduated from Red Oak High School in 1983.

He and his wife, Karen, have two children, both graduates of Red Oak I.S.D. Their daughter Ellen graduated from Texas A&M University with a computer science degree and is now employed by Stripe. Their son Benjamin is attending Texas A&M, majoring in wildlife and fisheries science.

Stanfill earned a BS and a DVM from Texas A&M University, and he opened Animal Hospital of Ovilla in 1999.

He has been a member of the Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce since then.

Stanfill served on the ROISD School Board for 14 years, serving terms as vice president and secretary.

He was one of the founding members of the ROISD Education Foundation and has served on its board of directors for many years.

Stanfill received the Life Member Award from the Red Oak I.S.D. Council of PTAs in 2009 and was selected as Distinguished Alumni by the Red Oak High School Alumni Association in 2011.

He has served on the board of the Red Oak Youth Basketball Association, was a Top Dog of the Watch D.O.G.S. program at Red Oak Junior High, and was an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troup 524 of Ovilla.

Stanfill has also served on the board for the Dallas County Veterinary Medical Association for 10 years and is currently its liaison to the Cedar Valley Vet Tech College.

He and his family are members of the Ovilla United Methodist Church where he is a past youth leader, lead the restoration of the historic sanctuary, and regularly participates in mission trips with the church.

Stanfill said, “I feel honored to become mayor at this point in Red Oak’s growth. There are great things coming, and with proper management, it will mean exciting things for the kids and the citizens of Red Oak.”