Prominent Ferris native passes at 94

FERRIS – Lynn Wright, 94 of Ferris passed away May 23, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Ennis.

Born Oct. 21, 1923 to Johnnie and Johnnie H. Wright of Ferris, Wright grew up and graduated from Ferris High School.

He also attended North Texas Ag College (now UT Arlington)and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army in the Pacific from 1944 to 1946.

Wright married Sue Everett Oct, 5, 1957.

They lived in Ferris their entire lives and were lifelong members of the Ferris First United Methodist Church.

In 1947, Wright began farming the India community and the Trinity River bottom, and continued to farm until this year, when his health began to fail.

He served the farmers and ranchers of Ellis County on various community and county committees with the USDA-FSA Office for 52-plus years.

His dedication to his fellow farmers and ranchers was one of true public service. He also served on the Board of Directors Ferris Memorial Park North Cemetery for several years.

He was a 72-year member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue and his parents, Johnnie and Johnnie H. Wright.

He is survived by a host of extended family and friends.

Wright was loved by many as witnessed by the many visitors he had while in the assisted living facility.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Green Funeral Home.

Visitation was held Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Ferris First United Methodist Church, from 6-8 p.m.

Services were held Friday May 25, 2018, at 3 p.m. at the Ferris First United Methodist Church, with Gary Witherspoon and Dr. Larry Jinks Officiating.

Interment followed at Ferris Memorial Park North.