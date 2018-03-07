Pilot walks away from crash-landing near Ferris 0 March 7, 2018 News Photo courtesy NBC 5A lucky pilot walked away with minor injuries after he crash-landed his plane late Thursday morning in a muddy field east of Ferris. The twin-engine Beechcraft B60 Duke, registration number N77MM, came down hard near FM 660 and Cochise Drive around 11:00 a.m. The accident left the plane without its nose and left engine but otherwise intact. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the pilot was flying alone from Addison Airport in Dallas to Mexia-Limestone County Airport when he lost power in both engines and was forced to land. First responders were hampered by the muddy conditions and had difficulty getting their emergency vehicles to the scene of the crash. According to the FAA website, the plane had a current certification through June 30, 2019, and is owned by Mike and Mayo Partners LP out of Dallas. The crash remains under investigation by the FAA. Photo courtesy NBC 5. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email