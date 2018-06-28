Ovilla Parks master plan identifies priorities

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The Parks master plan in the city of Ovilla is underway, with both the Park Board and Economic Development Commission having been instrumental in leading the groups in the development of the plan.

“The park master plan is the first step in putting together the information needed to identify our priorities for upcoming park projects,” said Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier.

Ovilla City Manager John Dean said the resounding themes running through the survey, which residents were asked to complete by May 1, showed a resounding request for sidewalks and trails in the city park.

“That was the number one thing across all ages and locations,” Dean said.

GrantWorks field work did the inventorying and evaluating of the current parks.

Overall there were 199 responses to the survey from Ovilla residents.

Following the results of the survey’s being evaluated, the city then held a joint meeting last week to discuss the results of the survey and field work to begin the actual development of the plan.

“The draft plan was presented to the group and they recommended changes to a couple of items,” Dean said, adding, “The plan will be presented to the city council in either July or August for their consideration.”

It is likely some suggestions related to the park master plan to be implemented could happen as early as the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

The budget for the parks master plan was not confirmed, but Dean did say the plan cost $6,000 to develop.

He said the reason the city decided to develop a parks master plan was to increase opportunities to compete for grant funding. Without a park master plan, there are few grants for which a city such as Ovilla can compete.

“We had great citizen participation in preparation of the plan, and we hope to apply for and receive park grants based on results of the plan,” Dormier concluded.