Ovilla EDC approves incentives and matching funds

By Rita Cook – The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The Ovilla City Council said it was on board to move the Economic Development Corporation’s plans into the future.

But there had to be a way to make it happen.

Now there is, since the city council approved an Economic Development Corporation Matching Funds Reimbursement Grant Program and a passed a resolution to establish Economic Development Incentives.

John Dean, Ovilla’s city manager, said the proposed EDC budget has $25,000 allocated to the grant program.

“We will start with $25,000 in Fiscal Year 2019,” Dean explained. “I believe that is a reasonable amount for a city our size.”

Businesses must apply for the grant and EDC will determine what projects are awarded funding.

“[This grant] will help businesses make improvements, which typically help maintain or increase the number of jobs in a community,” Dean added.

As for the Economic Development incentives this item passed with modifications, but with the main idea to make monies available as incentive for new or expanding businesses.

“This is proactive as opposed to being reactive,” said Dean. “We have no one seeking incentives at this time.”

Incentives are always determined by either the EDC or city council based on the type of incentive either offered or requested and each project looked at in the future would be based on many factors.

“We are not being proactive in our recruitment of new business at this time,” Dean said. “As I said earlier this is more of a proactive approach to establishing policy than being reactive and there are no next steps until we receive a project that requests incentives or the city council or EDC believe needs to be offered an incentive.”

Ovilla’s Economic Development board was approved by the voters in November 2007 and created in March of 2008. It is a seven-member board.

“The board has been responsible for the development of several different plans including the Strategic plan and the ongoing Park Master plan,” Dean concluded.

“It has also been responsible for building a restroom facility at Heritage Park. It has recently obligated to fund a portion of a wastewater line that will serve a portion of eastern side of the city including commercial property along Ovilla Road near Westmoreland Road.”

As for future plans, the EDC was expected to continue to help support park improvements and other potential authorized projects as they arise.