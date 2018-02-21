OVILLA: Council approves garbage collection fee increase

The new fee will charge residents $14.92 except in the case of senior residents who will now pay $13.68.

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – The City of Ovilla amended its garbage collections fees as of the February City Council meeting with a unanimous vote to change the city’s fee schedule.

The fee will charge residents $14.92 except in the case of senior residents who will now pay $13.68.

The senior fee since 2013 has been $12.22, but it was determined the city is not allowed, per contract, to charge residents less than is being charged by the waste management service.

A resolution passed approving an amendment to the city’s Water Tower Lease Agreement with Rise Broadband.

The amended resolution was required due to the various name changes of the company leasing the water tower. It was also pointed out in staff notes this change will add an increase in revenue to the city of $17,013.

A resolution passed for the selection of and approval of an agreement with Fund Accounting Solutions Technologies, Inc. to provide the City’s Enterprise Resource Planning Software.

Council voted to repeal a resolution now authorizing the mayor and city council to serve as volunteers in the city in various capacities as needed.

The city council denied a permit to Danny Giron based on his action of appeal earlier this month after the permit was originally denied based on unsatisfactory results during review.

No action was taken regarding amending the city’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance with a definition of the term “Dwelling Guesthouse.”

Staff has been directed to send this item to Planning and Zoning for review and recommendation. A Code of Ordinances item regarding maintaining rights-of-way will also find its way back to a future council meeting with no action taken at this month’s council meeting nor was there any vote on the review and revision of the Council Rules of Governance.

All consent agenda items passed including the December 2017 Financial Transactions over $5,000, the Quarterly Investment Report through December 2017, the committed fund balance through December 2017 and the minutes of the January Briefing Session and Regular Council Meeting.

The city council approved the date of April 21 as the official City Clean-up Day and a Movie Night in the Park event was also approved for April – last year’s event was a city-wide success.