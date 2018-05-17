FERRIS: Investigation proves 6 of 11 sexual harassment complaints against city manager

City Council then votes… and extends his contract

Staff Report

FERRIS – Tuesday night, May 8, Dr. Theron Bowman of the Bowman Group presented his long-awaited findings concerning the sexual harassment investigation of City Manager Bill Jordan to the Ferris city council in Executive Session.

Sources revealed Dr. Bowman reported there was substantial evidence to sustain (prove the claims) for six of the 11 complaints.

Some of the complaints sustained were:

• Viewing pornography on a city computer

• Making inappropriate comments to female subordinate employees

• Making inappropriate comments to male subordinate employees

• Sending inappropriate photos to female subordinate employees

After the Bowman Group’s findings were presented, the council, still in Executive Session, discussed the findings, then voted to extend the city manager’s contract, noting four “red-line” items to be addressed later.

Sources did not reveal the result of the vote in terms of it being unanimous or the number of “yea” to “nay” votes.

In addition, the nature of the “red-line” items have yet to be made known outside city hall.

Jordan was also still facing multiple complaints filed by city employees to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Attempts to contact Jordan by press time were unsuccessful.