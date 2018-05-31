No additional charges against woman who lied about Texas trooper

ELLIS COUNTY – An emotional press release from the Ellis County DA dated May 25 began with “This office shares the outrage felt by the general public for the blatantly false and malicious allegations made by Sherita Dixon-Cole against the Texas Highway Patrol trooper who arrested her for driving while intoxicated on Sunday, May 20, 2018.”

The release stated no criminal charges will be filed against Dixon-Cole for her conduct, and the decision would frustrate many in the public who called for criminal charges against Dixon-Cole as both a punishment to her and as a deterrent to others who may make false and damaging allegations against peace officers.

The release continued by stating the DA’s office shared the public’s frustration, but that the office was bound by the facts and the law.

To help the public understand the decision in this matter, the office provided a detailed analysis of the facts and law.

FACTS

At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, May 20, 2018, Sherita Dixon-Cole was being booked into the Ellis County jail when she first made a claim of inappropriate conduct by the Texas Highway Patrol trooper who arrested her. Dixon made a general claim that the trooper made inappropriate physical contact with her. That claim was made to a detention officer, not to a peace officer. That fact is important in this office’s analysis. In response to the claim, the detention officer advised Dixon-Cole she needed to make a complaint with the Texas Department of Public Safety after she was released from jail. The detention officer provided Dixon-Cole with the phone number to call for her complaint.

At a later time, while still in the Ellis County jail, Dixon-Cole made additional, more detailed false claims about the trooper who arrested her. Those additional statements were also made to a detention officer, not to a peace officer.

After she persisted with her complaint to detention officers, Dixon-Cole was transported to a hospital by Ellis County Sheriff’s Office personnel. After arriving at the hospital, Dixon-Cole refused to be examined or treated.

During her time in the Ellis County jail, Dixon-Cole made several phone calls which were recorded as part of the jail’s routine security measures. Every call made by an inmate in the Ellis County jail is preceded by a recorded message telling the inmate that the call is being recorded and the call is subject to monitoring. Over the course of several hours, Dixon-Cole made multiple phone calls in which she made shockingly detailed false allegations of criminal conduct against the Texas Highway Patrol trooper who arrested her. Those claims were all made to a private citizen. It was from those phone calls that the false claims against the trooper were made public.

LAW

There were two possible criminal charges that the office considered. One was False Report to Peace Officer, Federal Special Investigator, or Law Enforcement Employee (Texas Penal Code § 37.08), a Class B misdemeanor. The other was a False Alarm or Report (Texas Penal Code § 42.06), a class A misdemeanor.

The false report statute requires a false claim be made to a peace officer conducting an investigation or to an employee of a law enforcement agency that is authorized by the agency to conduct an investigation. Detention officers are clearly employees of a law enforcement agency, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. But detention officers are not authorized by the E.C.S.O. to conduct criminal investigations. That fact was supported when the detention officer referred Dixon-Cole to another law enforcement agency for her complaint. For those reasons, statements that Dixon-Cole made to detention officers at the Ellis County jail did not constitute a false report to a peace officer.

An offense under the False Alarm or Report section is a Class A misdemeanor unless the false report is of an emergency involving a public or private institution of higher education or involving a public primary or secondary school, public communications, public transportation, public water, gas, or power supply or other public service, in which event the offense is a state jail felony.

As detailed above, when Dixon-Cole told her lies about the trooper who arrested her, she clearly made false and baseless allegations of multiple criminal offenses which had allegedly already occurred. Her specific lies about false conduct which occurred only to her would not ordinarily place a person in imminent fear of serious bodily injury; neither would those lies prevent or interrupt the occupation of a building, room, place of assembly, etc.

To compare, a common situation in which this statute is used to charge a crime is the all-too-common scenario in which a threat of future violence against a public building is conveyed to emergency officials.

The question for our analysis of Dixon-Cole’s lies then became, “Would her lie about a past false crime in which she was the alleged victim ordinarily cause action by an official who deals with emergencies?” That question required a review of the definition of “emergency.”

In Texas Penal Code § 38.15(e), “emergency” is defined as follows: a condition or circumstance in which an individual is or is reasonably believed by the person transmitting the communication to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or in which property is or is reasonably believed by the person transmitting the communication to be in imminent danger of damage or destruction.

In a nutshell, the lies told by Dixon-Cole related to already-completed conduct against her. Those lies did not create a situation, either real or false, in which there was imminent danger of serious bodily injury or imminent danger of damage or destruction to property.

“The real harm in this case was caused when outside parties with no concern for the truth employed social media to ignite flames of malice and discontent” began Ellis County & District Attorney Patrick Wilson in a statement. “That bell, once rung, cannot be un-rung. Sadly, the situation that unfolded here in Ellis County over the past five days is being repeated in communities all across our country every day. In our fast-paced, social media-driven world, truth and justice too often take a back seat to misguided keyboard anger. As we know, there are tragic consequences for that behavior. Baseless digital rage can create real world, innocent victims. As things stand in our world today, there is no reason to think the problem will soon be solved.

“I want to commend and thank the traditional media outlets who exercised professional restraint and accountability in reporting this story. They investigated first and reported second. The rock of truth has special meaning to those who have been crushed under a tidal wave of lies.”