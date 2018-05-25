NETSAR pursuing new members

North East Texas Search and Rescue is a growing organization and is actively pursuing new members.

NETSAR is a Texas founded, not-for-profit, public service organization, centered in Ellis County, and organized for the purpose of serving specifically the residents of Ellis County and in general all of the eastern third of Texas.

It is a 100-percent volunteer organization. All of the services are provided to the public without charge.

NETSAR’s primary purpose is to provide suburban and rural search and rescue services to the people of Ellis County at the request of local law enforcement and emergency management agencies. While the team responds only at the request of city, county or state emergency services, it is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

While the primary response of NETSAR is Ellis County, it is a member of the East Texas Search and Rescue Association, an association of teams serving the eastern third of the state.

NETSAR, comprised of volunteers donating their time, have compiled necessary personal equipment at their own expense.

Each volunteer must pass a background check. There are a series of prescribed classes each volunteer must take and pass a short test on the subject matter. While some of the classes are online, others are taught live. Each volunteer is expected to complete all classes and to assemble all prescribed personal equipment, in a reasonable time following acceptance into the organization.

Each volunteer is also responsible for all personally incurred expenses, and is expected to attend a general business meeting held one evening each month and a training meeting, usually held one Saturday morning each month. Both are held locally in Ellis County.

For more information contact info@netsar.org or check the team website at www.netsar.org.