Life School holds District Elementary Science Fair

57 Life School students compete in 3rd annual event

RED OAK – Life School held its third annual District Elementary Science Fair at its Red Oak campus on Feb. 9.

Fifty-seven students in grades 3-6 from five of Life School’s campuses competed, with awards going to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at each grade level.

Each student in these grade levels at Life School’s five campuses was able to present a science project of their choosing based on pre-defined criteria, while allowing them to use their own creativity to develop their individualized project as part of this hands-on learning experience.

“The goal of our Annual District Science Fair is to provide students with an authentic experience that will enable them to think critically while building upon their own problem-solving and communication skills,” said Melissa Brown, Life School District Elementary Science Coordinator.

This year’s first place winners were: 3rd Grade, Joey Speck (Life School Red Oak); 4th Grade, Mercy Garcia (Life School Mountain Creek); 5th Grade; Annalise Sanchez (Life School Red Oak); 6th Grade, Christian Shedd (Life School Red Oak).