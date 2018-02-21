Lancaster shooting suspects identified

LANCASTER – Detectives have identified two suspects in the Feb. 9 shooting of Gerard Iran Cage.

Arrest warrants were issued for Timothy Gordon Johnson for 1st Degree Murder and Nichelle Scott-Dennis for Fail To Report Felony W/SBI Or Death Results.

At 8:36 p.m., the Lancaster Police Department responded to a shooting in progress in the 1400 block of Rockbrook St.

Upon arrival Officers located a single victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Methodist Central Hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Detectives learned the victim was using the “5miles” app to purchase a phone.

It is unknown at this time what transpired leading up to the shooting.

Witnesses saw a white possibly newer model Dodge pickup occupied by a male driver and female passenger.

Detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a white 2012 Ford F150 4×4 pick up with Texas License Plate DV70874.

The driver fired several shots at the victim and sped off.

Detectives are still asking for anyone with information, to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.