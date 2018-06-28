JUST SAVE THE DOG: Looking for a home…

By Stephanie Timko / sgtimko@att.net

Chloe and Zoey were abandoned in southeastern Dallas county. They were found together, taking care of each other.

Now a local foster takes care of them while we look for adopters.

Chloe is looking for her forever person to snuggle.

She loves to play and then climb in your lap, giving kisses and getting pets. Chloe has webbed toes on one foot, but she doesn’t let that slow her down.

If you are looking for a sweet and inspirational dog to add to your family, it may be Chloe.

Zoey is looking for her forever person to play with. She loves to run and would do best with an adult who will train her how to do that on a leash and older kids who will play with her in her new yard.

If you are looking for an adorable playmate to add to your family, it may be Zoey.

Both Chloe and Zoey are under two years old, fully vetted, and available for adoption.

If you are interested in either (or both!) please contact us at through the Southern Dallas Animal Initiative Facebook page, or at sdainitiative@gmail.com.

For more information about helping dogs in our area, visit us at JustSaveTheDog.com.