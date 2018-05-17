ITALY: Teen’s hearing open to public

WAXAHACHIE – Ellis County prosecutors said they will ask a judge to order the 16-year-old accused of shooting a classmate at school to stand trial as an adult.

The teen is accused of firing a .380-caliber handgun several times in January into Italy High School’s cafeteria, injuring a 15-year-old girl, Noelle “Cricket” Jones. She was shot multiple times.

At a hearing last week, the teen’s attorney, Charles Slayton, requested the courtroom be closed for a June 5 hearing about whether his client will be tried as an adult.

Slayton said pretrial publicity would prevent the teen from getting a fair trial, and his mother testified news coverage caused her son to suffer from depression.

Ellis County Prosecutors Samantha Vickery and Lindy Beaty urged State District Judge Cindy Ermatinger to keep the courtroom open.

Ermatinger ruled last week the hearing would remain open.

The teen, being held on two counts of aggravated assault, waived his right to be present and was not at the hearing.

As a matter of policy, The Ellis County Press does not publish the names of minors accused of a crime.

Slayton will turn 17 two days after the hearing. Texas automatically tries defendants as adults if they are 17. But law is based on age at the time of the crime, not the age at trial. Children as young as 14 can be tried as adults with a judge’s approval.

If he is tried as an adult and convicted, he would serve his sentence in an adult prison.

If his case is held in juvenile court and he is found “responsible,” he would begin his term at a prison facility for juveniles. He would be evaluated before his 19th birthday and could then be transferred to an adult prison or go free.

Italy high student Cassie Shook said she first went to school officials after the teen allegedly made a “hit list” in eighth grade and her name was on it. Cassie has also said the teen got angry during a class and threw a pair of scissors at her friend and later threw a computer against a wall.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Noelle’s medical expenses. Her injuries “range from a bullet lodged in her neck, another re­moved from her abdomen to a foot of unrepairable small intestine having to be removed,” according to the fundraising site.