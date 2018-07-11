TIM LAUGHLIN: The Lord is my shepherd. Is He yours? (part 5)

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”– Psalm 23:6

The benefits of following the good Shepherd are unfathomable and His mercy and goodness outweigh anything we could receive on our own from the world. His watchful eye is always upon us as we traverse the paths of life and no matter what circumstance we encounter He is always there.

Jesus is concerned for our welfare just as our earthly parents were and it amazes me how bad we wanted to leave home and pursue our own way when all of our needs were met and we lived in an environment of peace and provision. It took me years after I was saved to totally submit to the Savior’s will for my life in regards to His total care and provision, but when I did and accepted my position in His kingdom and died to independent living apart from the Shepherd’s oversight, peace came. Living under the shade tree of the Most High God, although scary at times is liberating when we cease from our works and submit ourselves under the care of the good Shepherd.

As the sheep of His pasture we are kept safe from harm from predators, pestilence, sickness and premature death if we only would put all of our trust in His hands. Living in His presence is like no other experience this world can offer and the outcome is eternity with Him in glory forever! Will you trust Him today to be your good Shepherd and give your life totally into His care and oversight. I guarantee you will not be disappointed and the peace of God will surround you in everything you do as you trust in the Lord with all of your heart.

“My sheep hear My voice, and I know them and they follow Me. And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father’s hand. I and My Father are one.” – John 10:27-30