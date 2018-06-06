Giselle Garza competing for Miss Teen USA

FERRIS – Giselle Domonique Garza has been selected to represent Ferris in the Miss Teen USA in Houston Nov 23–25 for the 2019 Miss Teen USA.

Giselle is the daughter of Natalio Garza and Monique Bustamante Garza of Ferris.

Garza has a 3.6 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society at Life High School, is a student volunteer at Baylor-Scott & White hospital and an avid reader and motivational writer.

This summer, Garza will intern at the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, as she works towards a future career in medicine.

One of Garza passions is playing soccer. She has competed in soccer with the Ferris Youth Soccer Association since the age of 3 as a player and referee. She currently plays for the Oak Cliff Soccer Association.

She is a self taught sketch artist and her grandfather, Frank Bustamante, has used her sketches on some of his vehicle restorations. She loves working with her grandfather as he restores classic cars.

She is motivated and would like to utilize her skill set to assist teen suicide survivors. One of Giselle’s platforms is her belief the After Care one receives is as important as suicide prevention itself because it is the key to a successful recovery as well as acceptance.

Although she never dreamed of being selected for this event she sees the opportunity as a stepping stone to her future goals of attending Texas Women’s University to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Garza would be honored to have sponsorship to help her represent her community.

Her fees and expenses which include pageant and hotel total $1,195. If you and/or your business would like to participate in sponsoring Garza, please contact Nita Bustamante at 214-784-2924. Sponsorship can be paid by cash, check, debit or credit as well as pay pal, there has also been a go fund me account set up for Miss Garza at Miss Ferris Teen USA.