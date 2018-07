On Saturday, July 7, the Ferris PD held their 2018 Gazebo-A-Thon. Braving the July Texas heat, volunteers and off-duty police officers stood on downtown street corners, collecting money from passing motorists, with all donations going to the Ferris I.S.D. 2018-2019 Back 2 School Benefit.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the community met the goal of $2,000 – and then surpassed it by $200– by 3 p.m.