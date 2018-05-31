Ferris senior receives academic scholarship from BSW

Ferris High School’s Fidelia Reynolds, along with 11 other area seniors each received a $1,000 scholarship for academic achievement from the Best Southwest Partnership during the BSW Education Luncheon Thursday, May 24, at the Duncanville Hilton Garden Inn.

Pictured (L-R) are Ferris Mayor Jim Swafford, Fidelia’s mother Paula Martinez, Fidelia Reynolds and Ferris I.S.D. Superintendent James Hartman. Also in attendance from Ferris were Kathleen Perez, Ferris High School College and Career Counselor, and Sherie Chapman, Alderman place 5.

Photo by Sherie Chapman