Ferris PD takes new look at old cold case

By Rita Cook – The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – A Fort Worth man discovered deceased in the Ferris area landfill back in 2015 is still one of those cases that mystifies the Ferris Police Department.

It makes Chief Eddie Salazar and Investigator Walter Weiss determined to solve it too.

Recently as one of three murder cases that have gone unsolved in the city, the mystery of the man in the dumpster was taken to a Cold Case Unit in Austin to determine if there were any clues that had gone unnoticed.

It was on the morning of April 17 crews unloading waste trucks and burying refuse in the Skyline Landfill in Ferris discovered the body of a Fort Worth man among the refuse.

The refuse came from four trucks that had just emptied dumpsters that morning in the Fort Worth and Irving areas of Tarrant and Dallas counties.

“As the body was found within the corporate limits of Ferris, the investigation file was carried by the Ferris Police Department, though other agencies were involved,” Weiss explained.

One of the first clues for Weiss when he began investigating 48-year-old Sammy McMellon’s body was the man had died just a few hours prior to being found.

“All indications are Sammy was inside of a dumpster somewhere in the DFW area and was loaded into a dumpster-truck and compacted inside of the truck with the refuse,” Weiss said.

“He may have been alive when compacted, or perhaps was already deceased when compacted. Where and when he entered the truck, no one knows.”

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science did not find evidence of a homicide in the medical/forensic examination of the body.

The cause of death was therefore indicated as accidental.

However, efforts to reconstruct the activities in McMellon’s life in the days preceding and up to the time he was found in Skyline Landfill raised many questions. The case was soon joined by Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar.

Both Salazar and Weiss were concerned how something like this could have happened and they decided not to rule out the possibility of criminal activity.

“Deaths like this one are not a common occurrence,” Weiss said.

While there were still as many questions as answers, Weiss did learn McMellon was homeless and wandering the western side of Fort Worth frequently. He was known in the homeless communities in Fort Worth and had been in those communities for several years.

He was also known by business owners in the area of Fort Worth where he lived on the streets, and Weiss said he learned even police officers who worked those beats were fond of him.

The day before he died, Weiss discovered McMellon had been drinking heavily and was unexplainably angry. He was seen throwing beer bottles at cars in an intersection on Highway 80 in Fort Worth and later the evening was seen walking across the street with an unidentified man and woman.

He was found dead the next morning in the landfill.

It was never confirmed which one of the four trucks the homeless man came in on, but a heavy-equipment operator found his body.

Weiss and Salazar still think there are too many unanswered questions.

“Someone, somewhere, knows something about this,” Weiss concluded. “Maybe Sammy’s death is accidental as the Medical Examiner’s Office indicated and maybe not.”

Salazar and Weiss don’t want to close the book on this one just yet until they know for sure how something like this could have happened, where, why and who was involved.

For now, McMellon’s death still remains a mystery yet to be unraveled.