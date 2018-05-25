Ferris native supports the ‘Silent Service’

By Erica R. Gardner / Chief Mass Communication Specialist, Navy Office of Communty Outreach Public Affairs

GROTON, CONN. – A 1997 Ferris High School graduate and Ferris native is serving in the U.S. Navy supporting nuclear-powered, fast-attack, submarines homeported in and visiting the Groton, Conn. area.

Petty Officer 1st Class Damion Dial is a sonar technician (submarines).

A Navy sonar technician (submarines) is responsible for being the eyes and ears of the submarine while underwater.

“Growing up my parents taught me to be respectful and treat others the way you want to be treated,” said Dial.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

Naval Submarine Support Center, New London (NSSCNLON) provides administrative and support functions to approximately 20 submarines. The command provides support in the fields of: administration, medical, legal, chaplain, supply, combat systems, engineering, communications, and operations to improve readiness of submarines in the Groton area.

Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.

“The U.S. Navy submarine force has one of the highest operational tempos in the U.S. Navy and Naval Submarine Support Center, New London plays a vital role in helping Groton-based submarines maintain their excellent readiness,” said CDR. Brian J. Nowak, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine Support Center, New London. “The warfighters operating the submarines at the tip of the spear, and those who are building the Navy’s newest nuclear powered submarines can only do so because of the vast network of support they receive from the shore side. The professional sailors and civilians at Naval Submarine Support Center, New London serve a key role in that network. I am honored that I get to serve every day with outstanding sailors like Dial.”

According to Navy officials, because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation.

The submarine community is an all-volunteer force, which has some of the most highly trained and skilled people in the Navy.

Supporting the high operational tempo and unique challenges of the submarine force build strong fellowship and a strong sense of mission, according to Navy officials.

“Joining the Navy gives me the ability to fight the good fight and keep the nation safe,” added Dial.