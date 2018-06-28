Ferris EDC Director resigns

Receives healthy severance

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – While he might have resigned last week after just 14 months with the city, the Ferris Economic Development Director, Sean Overeynder will still be getting his remaining annual salary of $63,000 until Sept. 30.

Overeynder, one of 10 applicants being considered for the position, was chosen to take the reins in this position in May 2017.

He was appointed by the NCT Council of Governments as a board member for the North Central Texas Economic Development District Board, a federally designated economic development district.

“I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Ferris and working with the boards to move Ferris forward,” Overeynder said.

“Though this decision did not come lightly, I have chosen to resign my position with the City of Ferris and pursue other ventures.”

Overeynder did not release his reason for resigning from Ferris, but a news release from the city said his decision was not based on influence by anything other than his desire to see Ferris flourish and prosper.

Recently there has been much discussion about the ongoing chaos at city hall and the economic development board has been part of the targeted area of the drama.

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan decided solely to give Overeynder his regular salary without benefits through Sept. 30.

Some residents and board members were up in arms about Jordan’s making a severance package salary decision without consulting the council and the boards for approval.

The EDC Director’s salary and benefits come out of the 4A and 4B Board’s budget, which is funded by sales tax revenue.

The city budget was not affected by the resignation.

“I am granted the authority to make these decisions through a city ordinance, Jordan said citing section 30.02 City Manager specifically “Appoint, and when necessary for welfare of the city, remove any officer or employee of the city, except for City Secretary, City Attorney, and as otherwise provided by state law or the ordinances of the city.”

And, while Jordan said he does have the authority to hire and fire, the real question asked by some was did he have the right to offer the outgoing employee the severance pay he did.

Jordan assured the offering of the severance package to Overeynder was an amount he could authorize without council or board approval.

According to the approval requirements for the city manager he can approve any amount for goods and services from $10,000 to $49,999 without council approval.

“The table (I sent you) provides general guidelines for purchases and the procedures and approvals required,” Jordan said.

“The purchasing thresholds are outlined in our purchasing policy. Since this was not a “purchase,” not all of the information will apply, but the thresholds and approval requirements will.”

Jordan said the absence of Overeynder will not affect any of the current projects currently in place. He said he and Overeynder worked together to create a seamless process in transitioning the roles and responsibilities of project management.

“I will work with the boards and the city council to determine next steps in whether or not we will refill this position,” Jordan concluded.

“We have worked hard to overcome many obstacles and challenges, but I am glad that Sean is leaving on good terms with the city, and we wish him well on his future endeavors.”

Overeynder’s last day with the city was June 21.