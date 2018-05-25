FERRIS: City manager takes control of economic boards

Shuffled management reporting doesn’t address Ferris’ economic woes

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – In what Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan said was an effort to take back control of the Economic Development Corporation, earlier this month he sent out another directive, this time regarding a staff change for Ferris’ Economic Development Director Sean Overeynder.

While no city staff is permitted to make any comment to media or in some cases at all without Jordan’s approval, a memo sent out May 9 by Jordan stated, “As you may be aware, the city staff are going through some changes in how we operate as an organization.

“Many of the changes are directly related to garnering effective communication.”

Overeynder’s reporting structure took a hit because Jordan said, “The changes were made for better communication, since I was not being kept up to speed.”

Jordan said he did not go against the 4A and 4B board’s bylaws when issuing this directive.

The memo in regard to this latest directive indicated, as an employee of the city, Overeynder answering to both the EDC boards and the city manager had the possibility of creating a counterproductive environment.

One source on the 4A board, who asked not to be named, said this can be a problem however, since micromanaging could also be construed as counterproductive.

The Ferris Economic Development Corporation has tried hard over the past few years to bring more money into the city by way of businesses coming to town.

In some cases, the 4A board member said, neither the city manager or specific council members were able to speak intelligently regarding the millions of dollars developers would like to bring into Ferris.

4A board member Michael Martinez said he has personally spoken with a few of the developers who were considering a recent hotel deal, but the deal was scrapped because Martinez said the developers saw the city as “too filthy.”

As is, the developers have made it clear they do not intend to bring their $10 to $12 million into the city in its current shape.

When and if the Economic Development Corporation is able to convince businesses, particularly hotels, to believe in Ferris. The city, would also continue to make money by way of ongoing hotel tax paid by visitors to the city.

The upside for residents is it could possible mean a tax break and the chance to have residential taxes lowered.