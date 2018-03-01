Ellis County Polling Place locations

PRECINCT 101: Midlothian Church Of Christ ‐ 1627 N Hwy. 67, Midlothian, TX 76065
PRECINCT 102: Midlothian Church Of Christ ‐ 1627 N Hwy. 67, Midlothian, TX 76065
PRECINCT 103: Midlothian Conference Center ‐ 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian, TX 76065
PRECINCT 104: Mountain Peak Community Church ‐ 751 W. FM 875, Midlothian, TX 76065
PRECINCT 105: Midlothian Conference Center ‐ 1 Community Circle Dr Midlothian, TX 76065
PRECINCT 106: Sardis United Methodist Church ‐ 640 Sardis Rd., Midlothian, TX 76065
PRECINCT 107: Vertical Church‐Ovilla (Building In Back Of Church) ‐ 803 E. Main Street, Ovilla, TX 75154
PRECINCT 108: Longbranch Community Church ‐ 200 Longbranch Rd., Midlothian, TX 76065
PRECINCT 109: Grace Church Of Ovilla ‐ 519 Westmoreland Rd., Ovilla, TX 75154
PRECINCT 110: The Heights Baptist Church ‐ 501 East Ovilla Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154
PRECINCT 111: Waxahachie Bible Church ‐ 621 N Grand Ave., Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 112: Bible Baptist Church ‐ 1400 Fm 1446 (Buena Vista Rd) Waxahachie, TX 75167
PRECINCT 113, 115: Graham St Church Of Christ ‐ 304 Graham Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 114: Covenant Life Church ‐ 423 N College Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 116: Farley Street Baptist Church ‐ 1116 Brown Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 117: First United Methodist Church‐Wax ‐ 505 W. Marvin Ave, Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 118: Ferris Heights Methodist Church ‐ 108 Center Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 119: Southlake Baptist Church ‐ 2378 S Hwy 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 120, 121, 127: St Thomas Episcopal Church ‐ 901 Park Street, Ennis, TX 75119
PRECINCT 122: Church Of Christ On Country Club ‐ 1503 Country Club Rd., Ennis, TX 75119
PRECINCT 123: Bright Morning Star Baptist Church ‐ 1007 Daffan Ave., Ennis, TX 75119
PRECINCT 124: Trinity United Methodist Church ‐ 1500 S Hall Street., Ennis, TX 75119
PRECINCT 125: Ellis County Sub‐Courthouse ‐ 207 S Sonoma Trail., Ennis, TX 75119
PRECINCT 126: First United Methodist Church‐Ennis ‐ 300 N. Sherman, Ennis, TX 75119
PRECINCT 128, 136: Ellis County Sub‐Courthouse ‐ 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis, TX 75119
PRECINCT 129: Bardwell Community Center ‐ 504 Waxahachie Ave. Bardwell, TX 75119
PRECINCT 130: Milford Community Center ‐ 109 S. Main Street, Milford, TX 76670
PRECINCT 131: Italy Boze Community Center ‐ 161 W. Main Street, Italy, TX 76651
PRECINCT 132: First Baptist Church‐ Avalon ‐ 206 Giles Street, Avalon, TX 76623
PRECINCT 133, 134: Forreston Baptist Church ‐ 211 7th Street, Forreston, TX 76041
PRECINCT 135: First Baptist Church‐Maypearl ‐ 5744 FM 66, Maypearl, TX 76064
PRECINCT 137: Bristol Community Center ‐ 100 Church Street, Bristol, TX 75119
PRECINCT 138, 142: Fundamental Baptist Church CLC ‐ 203 W. Jefferson Street, Palmer, TX 75152
PRECINCT 139, 141: Park Meadows Baptist Church (Rear Entrance) ‐ 3350 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 140: The Avenue Baptist Church ‐ 1761 N Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165
PRECINCT 143: Lifepoint Community Church ‐ 201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154
PRECINCT 144: Red Oak Municipal Center ‐ 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak, TX 75154
PRECINCT 145: Old Red Oak Jr High School ‐ 200 Live Oak Street, Red Oak, TX 75154
PRECINCT 146: Lifepoint Community Church ‐ 201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154
PRECINCT 147: Lone Star Cowboy Church ‐ 1011 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154
PRECINCT 148, 149: Ferris Public Library ‐ 301 E 10th Street, Ferris, TX 75125