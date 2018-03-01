Trending
Ellis County Polling Place locations

PRECINCT 101: Midlothian Church Of Christ  1627 N Hwy. 67, Midlothian, TX 76065

PRECINCT 102: Midlothian Church Of Christ  1627 N Hwy. 67, Midlothian, TX 76065

PRECINCT 103: Midlothian Conference Center  1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian, TX 76065

PRECINCT 104: Mountain Peak Community Church  751 W. FM 875, Midlothian, TX 76065

PRECINCT 105: Midlothian Conference Center  1 Community Circle Dr Midlothian, TX 76065

PRECINCT 106: Sardis United Methodist Church  640 Sardis Rd., Midlothian, TX 76065

PRECINCT 107: Vertical ChurchOvilla (Building In Back Of Church)  803 E. Main Street, Ovilla, TX 75154

PRECINCT 108: Longbranch Community Church  200 Longbranch Rd., Midlothian, TX 76065

PRECINCT 109: Grace Church Of Ovilla  519 Westmoreland Rd., Ovilla, TX 75154

PRECINCT 110: The Heights Baptist Church  501 East Ovilla Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154

PRECINCT 111: Waxahachie Bible Church  621 N Grand Ave., Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 112: Bible Baptist Church  1400 Fm 1446 (Buena Vista Rd) Waxahachie, TX 75167

PRECINCT 113, 115: Graham St Church Of Christ  304 Graham Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 114: Covenant Life Church  423 N College Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 116: Farley Street Baptist Church  1116 Brown Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 117: First United Methodist ChurchWax  505 W. Marvin Ave, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 118: Ferris Heights Methodist Church  108 Center Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 119: Southlake Baptist Church  2378 S Hwy 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 120, 121, 127: St Thomas Episcopal Church  901 Park Street, Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 122: Church Of Christ On Country Club  1503 Country Club Rd., Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 123: Bright Morning Star Baptist Church  1007 Daffan Ave., Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 124: Trinity United Methodist Church  1500 S Hall Street., Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 125: Ellis County SubCourthouse  207 S Sonoma Trail., Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 126: First United Methodist ChurchEnnis  300 N. Sherman, Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 128, 136: Ellis County SubCourthouse  207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 129: Bardwell Community Center  504 Waxahachie Ave. Bardwell, TX 75119

PRECINCT 130: Milford Community Center  109 S. Main Street, Milford, TX 76670

PRECINCT 131: Italy Boze Community Center  161 W. Main Street, Italy, TX 76651

PRECINCT 132: First Baptist Church Avalon  206 Giles Street, Avalon, TX 76623

PRECINCT 133, 134: Forreston Baptist Church  211 7th Street, Forreston, TX 76041

PRECINCT 135: First Baptist ChurchMaypearl  5744 FM 66, Maypearl, TX 76064

PRECINCT 137: Bristol Community Center  100 Church Street, Bristol, TX 75119

PRECINCT 138, 142: Fundamental Baptist Church CLC  203 W. Jefferson Street, Palmer, TX 75152

PRECINCT 139, 141: Park Meadows Baptist Church (Rear Entrance)  3350 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 140: The Avenue Baptist Church  1761 N Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 143: Lifepoint Community Church  201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154

PRECINCT 144: Red Oak Municipal Center  200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak, TX 75154

PRECINCT 145: Old Red Oak Jr High School  200 Live Oak Street, Red Oak, TX 75154

PRECINCT 146: Lifepoint Community Church  201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154

PRECINCT 147: Lone Star Cowboy Church  1011 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154

PRECINCT 148, 149: Ferris Public Library  301 E 10th Street, Ferris, TX 75125

