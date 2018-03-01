Ellis County Polling Place locations

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PRECINCT 145: Old Red Oak Jr High School ‐ 200 Live Oak Street, Red Oak, TX 75154

PRECINCT 140: The Avenue Baptist Church ‐ 1761 N Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 135: First Baptist Church‐Maypearl ‐ 5744 FM 66, Maypearl, TX 76064

PRECINCT 132: First Baptist Church‐ Avalon ‐ 206 Giles Street, Avalon, TX 76623

PRECINCT 126: First United Methodist Church‐Ennis ‐ 300 N. Sherman, Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 122: Church Of Christ On Country Club ‐ 1503 Country Club Rd., Ennis, TX 75119

PRECINCT 117: First United Methodist Church‐Wax ‐ 505 W. Marvin Ave, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 113, 115: Graham St Church Of Christ ‐ 304 Graham Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

PRECINCT 110: The Heights Baptist Church ‐ 501 East Ovilla Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154

PRECINCT 109: Grace Church Of Ovilla ‐ 519 Westmoreland Rd., Ovilla, TX 75154

PRECINCT 107: Vertical Church‐Ovilla (Building In Back Of Church) ‐ 803 E. Main Street, Ovilla, TX 75154

PRECINCT 102: Midlothian Church Of Christ ‐ 1627 N Hwy. 67, Midlothian, TX 76065

PRECINCT 101: Midlothian Church Of Christ ‐ 1627 N Hwy. 67, Midlothian, TX 76065