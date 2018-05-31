OP-ED: It’s time to TAKE OUT THE TRASH (people who dump illegally) in Ellis County

George Crowell and Roberto Mendes team up to drag trash out of the ditch along Crabtree Rd., east of Ferris. It’s one of a number of places along the FM780/Wolf Springs Rd. corridor that people find convenient to illegally dump their trash. A short time ago, local residents managed to catch an illegal dumper – he was arrested, required to clean it up, was fined $500 and is now under county supervision for one year. Crowell and Mendes have been cleaning up illegally dumped trash in the area several times a year, by themselves, for some time. Please report illegal dumping to the Ellis County Sherif’s office at 972-825-4901.

Photo by Jim West