OP-ED by Rita Cook: When good men do nothing, an entire city can fall

As the great parliamentarian Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

I don’t even know where to begin, but for some reason as I look at this mess going on in Ferris right now that above quote keeps coming to my mind.

If you live in Ferris, I suggest it come to your mind too.

And that you do something.

I don’t live in Ferris, but I have been writing for The Ellis County Press for a few years now, and I care about what is happening there.

The shenanigans that seem to be taking place in Ferris right now with the public officials is mystifying to me.

Let’s begin with public safety, because in the end that is one of the most important topics citizens consider when moving to or living in a town or city of any size.

Unfortunately, in this case because of a few very, what I believe are bad decisions, the city of Ferris has had its Police Chief and a key detective suspended.

I am not sure of the entire workings behind the mind of the man who thought it was a good idea to leave the city in such a situation. If it were me living in Ferris though, I would be down at City Hall having a serious talk with the city leaders.

There is an investigation going on I believe to decide on the fate of the police department and ultimately the safety of the citizens, but one never knows what is happening in an “investigation.”

Apparently, the very man who suspended the key police department staff is a man who might have considered suspending himself for what he has done if he were being really honest.

Then there is the issue of the soon-to-be former mayor who it is rumored has been having relations with the city secretary. While it is not the right thing to do in the public eye, I questioned if it were anyone’s business. I did find out however, that in February of this year a code of conduct was approved that mentioned employee relations. In this case, since it was going against the policy, you would think the mayor would have had the good sense to just wait a minute until he stepped down.

The City Manager I mentioned before also supposedly has 11 counts against him where it has been said he has done a number of things that he should not be proud of. In all counts I find his behavior less than professional, and for that the citizens need to consider the image he is projecting outward when representing Ferris.

And last but not least, the one item that has happened with this Ferris fiasco that really bothered me was the paper of record was taken away from The Ellis County Press.

The paper is located in Ferris and in my opinion was removed as paper of record because the city officials were mad because we were reporting news that gave the public a glimpse of who they are in reality.

So now the paper of record is the newspaper – in Ennis.

Really? A city that is 14 miles away and not in the jurisdiction of Ferris according to what I have been told. That does not even make sense.

And this is where I really beg the residents of Ferris or citizens living in any city where your public officials have forgotten they are working for you and not the other way around ask some questions and hold these people accountable. It is still our right.

One of the reasons news is not what it once was is because so many publications have to do what the advertisers want – they have to report with that in mind. I personally believe the City Council in Ferris removed The Ellis County Press as the paper of record because they wanted to bully the paper and try to stifle the truth.

Good luck boys.

I have a feeling this paper is not going to back down.