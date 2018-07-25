EDC moves forward without a director

By Rita Cook – The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – With names like Project Bulldozer, Project Firecracker, Project Connect and even Project Breakout, it sounds like the city of Ferris has gone stealth.

Not so, it is just the Economic Development Corporation and 4A board working to get businesses and customers to frequent the city.

When former City of Ferris Economic Development Director Sean Overeynder resigned from his position last month, some wondered if it would leave the city in a void.

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan said, “There has been lots of talk about development in Ferris, but little seen. Ferris is gearing up for major growth.”

Jordan said the city expected to see approximately 500 new residential lots to come to Ferris within the year, including four home builders in addition to Wall Homes, Ferris’ current largest home builder.

In addition, the shopping center project along Interstate 45 has been revived and Jordan said the original developers for this project have returned to the table and “are excited to work with the city manager to make this project a reality.”

The original developers might also be returning to the table because prior to Overeynder’s departure, they had not met the performance agreements as needed, according to one 4A board member. The city had given them chances, but it was said later the developers failed to comply.

If the developers do comply now with Jordan at the interim EDC helm, the shopping center would be 60,000 square feet totaling a $1.2 million project.

Other realities that were on the table and then removed include Dickey’s Barbecue and Wall Chinese Cafe, a partner restaurant with the current Chinese cafe located in Red Oak.

While some might have wondered what happened to Dickey’s arrival, it turned out the restaurant chain could not get everything in order as needed, and did not meet the city’s performance agreement according to one 4A board member.

With the coming of the new Chinese cafe, an incentive from the City of Ferris gave them the portion of the land they needed to open a freestanding building. From there the powers that be from Wall Chinese Cafe met the performance standards and in five years it is expected the land will be paid back to the city. This would then result in more tax dollars for the city benefiting the residents of Ferris too, according to Jordan.

Ultimately, the 4A Board must approve any project before it can be taken to the city council for action.

For now, with no economic development director to fill Overeynder’s shoes, the city manager said he has it covered.