Don’t dump that dog

By Melissa Hansen

Southern Dallas county is infamous as a dumping ground for unwanted pets.

Although animal dumping is widespread, especially in more rural areas, the following are a few popular dumping sites in our area: Bilindsay Road, Malloy Bridge Road, Kleberg Road, Post Oak Road and Dowdy Ferry Road.

In Texas, it is illegal to abandon a pet

The legal consequences of this Class A misdemeanor may include up to a year in county jail and fine of up to $4,000.

Some people think that dogs, set free in the country, can fend for themselves. This is not the case.

Dogs often do not wander far from where they are abandoned. Awaiting their owners return, they grow increasingly anxious and begin to wander into the road, approaching oncoming cars.

Many dogs are struck and killed, causing accidents and damage to cars.

Surviving dogs are attacked by wild animals or packs of dogs, and sustain life threatening injuries that cause suffering and eventual death. Some dogs will be shot by landowners trying to protect livestock.

Others will become part of packs that roam rural areas, hunting for food. These packs then become a threat to public safety and future development. A small, but lucky, few are rescued by rural residents who spend tens of thousands of dollars each year in veterinary bills.

Some dogs will be picked up by the county and taken to a shelter where they will be euthanized at the expense of taxpayers. In short, a person who abandons their dog in the county is not acting as a loving pet owner or responsible citizen.

Even the very best pet owner will encounter circumstances that cause them to have to re-home their beloved companion. Here are some tips for re-homing your pet:

Prepare a Pet Packet: Have photographs, vet history, behavioral information, funny stories and the reason you must re-home your pet in both written and electronic form.

Local Rescue Organizations: Rescues exist to save dogs from shelters. Contact a local rescue with photos, a written bio and vet history. Even if they cannot take your dog, they can share your information with other rescues who may be able to help

Social Media: Nextdoor, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are all great ways to network your pet.

Family, friends, churches and civic organizations: Always start with people who are close to you. Provide them with photos.

Join our efforts help and reduce the number of abandoned dogs by visiting us at JustSaveTheDog.com.