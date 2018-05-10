Domestic abuser gets 25 years for choking his victim

WAXAHACHIE – David Allen Kemp, 34, of Ennis, was found guilty by a jury of assault family violence, impeding breath.

After being found guilty on Friday, May 4, an punishment agreement was reached.

Kemp accepted 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, and he waived any appeal related to the case.

On March 10, 2017, Kemp was in a romantic relationship with the victim.

During a disagreement, Kemp grabbed her hair on the back of her head with one hand and put his other hand across her throat choking her and causing her to lose consciousness. Kemp chocked the victim so the children in the next room could not hear her scream. According to officials, deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office observed red marks on the victim’s neck.

During the trial of this case, jail telephone calls were played between Kemp and the victim, which proved that Kemp tried to manipulate the victim into saying the events did not occur, and to tell the police that she had lied about the abuse.

Kemp has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Habon Mohamed and Russell Jones, the prosecutors who tried the case, would like to thank the jury for their service.