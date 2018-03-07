Does Red Oak progress mean traffic nightmares?

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – It was in the fall of last year that the Red Oak City Council approved a new shopping center to be located near Ovilla Road and Interstate Highway 35E.

Developer Tom DeCicco said at the time of the approval the land was bought from Walmart and Prosperity Bank and the development would bring in not only a Chick-fil-A, but also a Starbucks and a multi-tenant building.

While the progress is positive in the area some residents recently questioned the city’s traffic flow pattern with the new construction being close to completion.

“I live in Ovilla and fight my way through this intersection every day,” one resident recently commented.

“I just can’t imagine what the mornings will be like with the morning coffee and breakfast traffic.”

City of Red Oak City Manager Todd Fuller said while a traffic impact study was not done regarding the new development, the city has been working with TxDot regularly to create a broader traffic solution.

A solution that will be related to this particular shopping development and traffic flow overall.

“We know there are bigger problems,” Fuller said.

“We are working with TxDot on a bigger and broader solution.”

Fuller said working with TxDot is ongoing since scheduling is often complicated.

In the meantime, there will be three access points into the new development.

These access points have been designed to eliminate some of the traffic flow questions as related to Starbucks and Chick-fil-A. Access points will include one leading traffic to I35, one heading north and one heading south.

The new development is anticipated to be complete by late spring.