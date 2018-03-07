Tracy Dartt Family in concert March 11 at the Palmer Fundamental Baptist Church 0 March 7, 2018 Community Tracy Dartt is the author of the #1 song, “God On The Mountain,” and will be in concert at the Fundamental Baptist Church of Palmer. The group consists of Tracy Dartt and his wife, Sharon, their youngest son, Stone Dartt, and long-time member, BJ Speer. Everyone is invited to attend the services Sunday, March 11 at 9:45 and 10:45 a.m. This is their final tour, so come be blessed by a Legend of Gospel Music, “The Dartts.” Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email