Free and reduced-price meals available

Life School announced its policy today for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

On July 1, Life School began distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits.

Applications also are available at each local campus:

Life School Red Oak – 777 S. I-35 E. – Red Oak, TX 75154

Life Middle School Waxahachie – 3295 Hwy 77 – Red Oak, TX 75154

Life High School Waxahachie – 170 W. Butcher Road – Waxahachie, TX 75165

Go online for other campuses and requirement details. Online applications are available at:

https://www.schoollunchapp.com