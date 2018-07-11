FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY: More than books (July 12, 2018)

By Kathy Harrington

The Ferris Public Library will be presenting “Professor Pop,” aka Brett Roberts, with his indoor bubble show on Wednesday, July 18 at 11 a.m. The Professor shares science facts about all things bubbly, uses magic to demonstrate the scientific method and makes children from the audience the stars of the show. Entertaining and educational, you won’t want to miss his show.

Craft Time, ages eleven and under, will be held on Thursday, July 19 at 11 a.m. July 19 is also the last day to turn reading logs in. We have great readers this year! It is a pleasure to be able to encourage children to retain their reading s skills during the summer. It’s one of the many things I love about the Ferris Public Library.

Teen Time, ages 12 – 17, will have their Reading Club Finale Party on Friday, July 20 at 2 p.m. The teen’s reading logs will also need to be turned in by Thursday, July 19, 2018. Last week’s Minute To Win It was a blast! Be sure to visit the library’s Facebook page to see all the amazing pictures.

A special thank you to CareFlite and Ferris Firefighter, Clayton Haughey, for arranging the awesome visit from the Air Med 2 helicopter. The children and adults all enjoyed watching the landing/take-off and getting to see the helicopter up close and all the equipment and gadgets inside. The Ferris Fire and Ferris Police Departments did a great job of teaching us about safety, no question went unanswered.

Samaritan Miracles are serving free lunches to children during the summer at the Ferris Public Library in the meeting room. Meals are served from 12:15 – 1:15 p.m., Tuesday – Friday. Free lunches for children ages 3 to 18.

New Books: “The Family Gathering” by Robyn Carr, “Night Moves” by Jonathan Kellerman, “The 49th Mystic” by Ted Dekker, “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje, “Life After Darkness: Finding Healing and Happiness After the Cleveland Kidnappings” (Bio) by Michelle Knight, and “The Beauty of Dirty Skin: The Surprising Science to Looking and Feeling Radiant From the Inside Out” (Dewey 646) by Whitney Bowe, M.D.

Fun Holiday: July 20 is Space Exploration Day, sometimes called Moon Day. This annual holiday commemorates the anniversary of the first manned mission to the moon. On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 was launched from Florida. On July 20, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took the first steps on the Moon as the world watched. A good way to celebrate this day is to visit a space and science museum or join an astronomy club. Did you know that 12 people, including Armstrong and Aldrin, have walked on the surface of the Moon?