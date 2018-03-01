Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo March 23-25

Join us for the largest ranching event of the year at the Fort Worth Convention Center, March 23 – 25, 2018. The 2018 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo brings the best education and information to cattle industry participants. The event is open to all ranchers, landowners and cattle industry participants. You’re guaranteed to walk away with ideas and energy that will have a profound and profitable impact on your ranching operation.

Education

This year’s high-powered, practical education will allow you to choose from a powerful lineup of educational sessions and seminars on topics that matter to you. The Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will offer 35 hours of practical instruction, for beginners and advanced operators, that will provide you with the practical, real-world information you need to help improve your cattle operation. Along with this, the Expo will host a demonstration area with live cattle demonstrations to showcase tools and techniques you can take home and put to work.

New this year, the Convention will offer Livestock Handling Workshops on the evenings of Thursday March 22 and Friday, March 23. These workshops will feature in-depth livestock handling instruction and a special Ranch-to-Retail Workshop showcasing how beef carcasses are transformed into the retail cuts valued by consumers.

Cattle Raisers Expo

This year will feature the largest Expo in the history of Cattle Raisers Convention. With acres of equipment, technology and information under one roof, it’s a true showcase of the latest and greatest from the region’s leading agribusiness companies. From our indoor shooting range to world class exhibitors, the Expo has something for everyone.

Registration and Free Day Pass Code

To register for the 2018 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, visit www.cattleraisersconvention.com or call 800-242-7820. Get your free expo day pass online at www.cattleraisersconvention.com and use code EXPO2018.