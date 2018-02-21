CANDIDATE PROFILE: Candidate Chris Macon for Ellis County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

“I am not a politician. I have a common sense perspective.”

Chris Macon was born and raised in Ennis, spending most of his life living in Precinct 1.

He was born to parent’s Robert Macon (Ennis Class of 1968) and Linda Beasley (Ennis Class of 1969) now Linda Rudd married to retired firefighter Rusty Rudd.

Chris has four brothers, two of which are firefighters: Cody (FF), Dustin and Russell Rudd who live in Ennis and Zach Macon (FF) living in Waxahachie.

Macon has two adult sons, Skyler Macon is a Pre-Med student at Sam Houston State University and youngest son Tanner Macon who completed his training in Jacksonville, Florida at CDA Dive Academy as an International Commercial Diver and Underwater Welder, currently living in Ennis, working in Texas and the Gulf of Mexico.

Macon attended Ennis Public Schools until his Senior year and transferred to St. John High School­ Ennis and graduated in 1987.

While attending high school, Macon also attended Navarro College in 1986 and Spring of 1987 to complete basic courses before attending the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in Business Administration. While attending college at UT-Austin, Chris was also an Economics tutor.

In 1991, he was hired by the Garland Fire Department where he is proudly serving citizens as a professional Firefighter-Paramedic for 27 years.

Macon graduated from UT Southwest Medical School Paramedic Program in May 1992.

He is a Certified Driver/Pumping Apparatus Operator and a Licensed Paramedic with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

He is a Licensed Emergency Medical Services Instructor for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, a Licensed Fire Instructor of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and a Certified SWAT Tactical Paramedic.

He served on the Garland Police SWAT Team as a founding member of the Tactical Paramedic Program for five years (ret.) and is also a founding member of the Garland Fire Department Honor Guard.

In addition to his professional career, Macon has owned and operated his own lawn care business in Ellis county for more than 25 years and maintains his small ranch in Telico.

He is a proud member of the Ennis Host Lions Club, as well as the Rotary Club of Ennis.

He has also served as president and vice president of Ennis High School Lionbackers Booster Club for several years.

He is a CASA of Ellis County Advocate as well as a member of the Ellis County Fair and Rodeo Advisory Committee.

He is currently serving as a board director for the Hoffen Foundation (hoffenfoundation.org), a children’s charity organization providing support and services to Cooks Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Dallas, Children’s Hospital of Medical City-Dallas, as well as the Ronald McDonald Houses of DFW and Johnathan’s Place of Garland.

As a professional firefighter, Macon has made a career of community service and wishes to continue the honor by serving Ellis County as Justice of the Peace Precinct 1.