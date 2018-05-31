BREAKING NEWS: Bowman Group Report obtained thru Open Records

FERRIS – At a cost of $57.60, The Ellis County Press last week obtained a copy of the controversial Bowman Group Report.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

On April 2, 2018, The Bowman Group was retained by the Ferris City Council to conduct an independent review of the facts and circumstances from allegations delivered to the City of Ferris by Ferris Police Investigator Walter “Gator” Weiss.

These allegations primarily involve incidents occurring during Bill Jordan’s tenure as Ferris, Texas City Manager.

The eleven allegations contained in the complaint are summarized as follows:

1. SUSTAINED – On or about May 19, 2017, City Manager Bill Jordan, while in Las Vegas, used a cell phone to transmit photos of nude women to another Ferris city employee;

2. NOT SUSTAINED – In January 2018, City Manager Jordan, while inside City Hall offices, used inappropriate behavior and language and failed to exercise management control over other employees engaged in the same inappropriate conduct;

3. NOT SUSTAINED – In January 2018, City Manager Jordan, while inside City Hall offices, used inappropriate behavior and language while speaking with a female City employee and in the presence of other employees;

4. SUSTAINED – In February 2018, City Manager Jordan, while inside City Hall offices, made inappropriate comments to a female employee about her breasts, while in the presence of another employee;

5. SUSTAINED – On or about March 6, 2018, City Manager Bill Jordan, while inside City Hall offices and in the presence of another employee, repeatedly viewed pornographic images on a city computer;

6. SUSTAINED – On or about March 8, 2018, City Manager Bill Jordan, while inside City Hall offices and in the presence of two employees, verbalized a desire to bring sexually-oriented businesses to Ferris and suggested the bar not be topless because they don’t allow their dancers to be touched;

7. NOT SUSTAINED – Various times in 2017-2018, City Manager Jordan, while inside City Hall offices, used language that included sexual innuendo to the degree that another employee verbally warned Mr. Jordan of his conduct;

8. NOT SUSTAINED – On or about March 8, 2018, City Manager Bill Jordan, while inside City Hall offices and in the presence of two employees, suggested that a City logo be placed at waist-level or below on a City uniform shirt so that employees could walk around in their shirts and undergarments;

9. SUSTAINED – In late 2017 to early 2018, City Manager Jordan, while inside City Hall offices and in the presence of a female City employee, made a verbal reference to the breasts of a different female City employee;

10. NO FINDING RENDERED – In late 2017 and early 2018, City Manager Bill Jordan engaged in conduct that led to an employee filing a claim of “retaliation” against Mr. Jordan to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (no need toinvestigate since already under investigation by EEOC);

11. SUSTAINED – At various times and/or places in 2017 and 2018, City Manager Bill Jordan did on multiple occasions, fail to keep the workplace free of sexual harassment.

OVERVIEW OF THE ALLEGATIONS

This review centered around allegations against City Manager Bill Jordan. Bill Jordan had been employed by the city of Red Oak prior to employment with the city of Ferris. He was initially employed as the Building official for the city of Ferris on May 6, 2014 and became City Manager on October 7, 2016. A review of the allegations found that most witnesses to alleged violations had offices inside of City Hall.

The primary witnesses to the misconduct who office in City Hall were:

Sean Overeynder – Economic Development Director employed since May 2017

Melissa Gonzalez – Finance Director employed in that capacity since 2009

Monica Lemon – Assistant Finance Director employed in that capacity since 2010

Callie Green – City Secretary employed in that capacity since May 2016

Misty MacDonald – Executive Administrative Assistant to the City Manager employed in that capacity since October 2016

Additionally, Part-Time Fire Chief David Petricca was a witness to some of the allegations. He has been employed with the City of Ferris in the above capacity for approximately a year and four months and is also a Captain with the City of Red Oak Fire Department.

The complaint was made by City of Ferris Police Investigator Weiss who has been employed with the City of Ferris as a Peace Officer since February 20, 2009, and was Weiss the direct supervision of Police Chief Eduardo Salazar. Chief Salazar has been employed as the Chief of Police for the City of Ferris since October 2015. Both Weiss and Salazar were interviewed. Finally, Scott Metcalfe, Community Development Director who had an office away from City Hall was interviewed.

During the review of the allegations, two clear cliques became apparent. The physical layout of City Hall per MacDonald is such that the City Manager’s office is at the south end of a linear building. In close proximity to his office is Callie Green and situated in the middle is Misty MacDonald. There is a door in the middle building section that can shut off the north section from the south. Within the north suite are the offices of Sean Overeynder, Melissa Gonzales, and Monica Lemon.

One clique consisted of Jordan, Green, and MacDonald (south clique) evidenced by lunch engagements, social contacts outside of work, and statements of friendship to consultants. The other clique consisted of Overeynder, Gonzales, and Lemon (north clique). Pronouns such as “we” and “them” were used by some in the groups to describe the other group. Fire Chief David Petricca, while not physically located in City Hall, appeared to identify with the south clique, as evidenced by lunch engagements and social interactions during work.

Testimony revealed that the existence of these cliques contributed to the dysfunction in the City Hall offices. There were numerous concerns reported from employees in both cliques about how the other group interacts. Moreover, the office dynamics are such that two employees, a director and administrative assistant, communicated primarily through email. The north clique reported incidents of sexual harassment and misconduct such as yelling, running, and tickling by the south clique. The south clique reported no such allegations against the north clique. Members of both groups reported instances of hugging, hitting, sexually inappropriate comments and loud voices used by some members of the south clique. Members from both cliques reported that a door that separates the two groups had been shut routinely after this complaint was made. This effectively sequestered the north clique from the south clique.

City Manager Bill Jordan, who is responsible for the operations of the office, significantly contributed and supported the dysfunctional office environment. He socialized and participated in horseplay with those in the south clique, potentially empowering and polarizing the office. According to testimony from a north clique member, Jordan has had limited communication with north clique members for several months and this would be consistent with behavior that he has reported himself in regard to not speaking with Chelcee Moore in two years. Finally, trust levels are so low in this environment that employees frequently covertly record conversations for self-protection.

Further support of Jordan’s cohesiveness with the clique activity and identification with the south clique was found in the fact that after the complaint was made, he discussed information about allegations to those in the south clique. Petricca and MacDonald testified that Jordan had spoken to them about allegations they were involved. Most significantly, City Secretary Callie Green was willing to perjure herself during her deposed testimony under oath to protect Bill Jordan. Green, under oath in testimony, denied in at least two questions knowledge about what information was contained in the complaint Moreover, she denied seeing Jordan’s response. But, after she was informed of the criminal ramifications of lying under oath, Green admitted that she knew of three specific allegations and that Jordan had read to her parts of his response. The fact that Jordan spoke to these potential witnesses about the specific alleged violations undermines the veracity of their testimony. Moreover, it created suspicion that tampering with the witnesses may have occurred.

In his written response to the complaint, Jordan alleged concerns about Investigator Weiss and Chief Salazar. He reported that he had spoken with Sean Overeyuder about his concerns over corruption in the police department. Jordan stated that he felt the complaint was a result of those concerns expressed to Overeynder, and that Overeynder, Salazar, and Weiss were working together to oust him as City Manager. By exercising poor judgment and speaking to someone that he knew was a friend and peer of the police chief, Jordan himself created his concern about motive. This is further evidence of a dysfunctional management style. Mr. Jordan may have had valid concerns, but severely deficient management control and professional leadership undermines the legitimacy of any concerns that he brings forward. This is especially detrimental to the welfare of the City if any of his concerns about the police department are valid.

Chief Salazar and Investigator Weiss, who identified a motive to protect an officer they felt was being targeted by the Mayor, may have partially driven some of the dysfunctionality. During recorded interviews with Lemon and Gonzalez, Salazar and Weiss can be heard asking leading questions and making comments about their personal opinion of the situation. Moreover, a discretionary attempt to criminalize certain allegations appear as defensive political behavior.

Testimony revealed that throughout Bill Jordan’s short tenure with the city of Ferris and during both management executive assignments, he has exercised poor judgment and demonstrated repeated instances of behaving inappropriately despite correction.

Although not a part of this investigation, two witnesses retold accounts of Jordan acting inappropriately with a peer director during a retreat in Glen Rose while he was the Building Official. During that incident he was reported to have repeatedly called a female peer while he was in his hotel room and asked her to assist him out of the bathtub despite male coworkers being available, if truly needed. Furthermore, while still the Building Official Jordan sent a video that a witness described as pornography and Jordan downplayed as nudity to a lower ranking city employee. Despite both being off duty at the time, the incident showed poor judgment and a consistent theme in Mr. Jordan’s conduct.

City Manager Jordan’s testimony demonstrated a lack of recognition and appreciation for the seriousness of his conduct and that of his subordinates. Jordan testified that he intentionally sought to establish an office environment that was not, “stuffy,” and demonstrated a different level of professionalism with the public than was expected with other employees. He also testified that he considers some comments made between two people acceptable as long as others who may be offended don’t hear the conversation. Jordan never identified to interviewers either a recognition of the potential legal and ethical problems allowing potentially offensive behavior could create or what his role as the City Manager was in creating and maintaining a professional environment free from all forms of harassment. On the contrary, Jordan intentionally created an environment wherein harassing elements would be the norm and only potentially disallowed jf someone signaled disapproval. However, repeated testimony indicated that subordinates advised Bill Jordan of his misconduct over an extended period, yet he repeatedly reoffended. The environment during his tenure is characterized with periodic, if not frequent, sexually suggestive comments, insults, and innuendo and allowing the same behavior from subordinates to go uncorrected. It is apparent that despite efforts to manage the fiscal affairs of the City of Ferris, Bill Jordan has lost management control of the City work environment and completely compromised his ability to lead and discipline his staff.

The reporting method of Weiss’ complaint was outside of policy guidelines. None of the employees questioned over the policy, including Jordan, demonstrated thorough knowledge of the policy reporting requirements. Policy required one to report any incident of sexual harassment within 48 hours to his/her supervisors, the City Manager, or the City Attorney. Policy further stated that if accusations are reported to another person then the matter must be immediately directed to the City Attorney who shall immediately notify the City Manager. Finally, policy stated that if the City Manager and/or City Attorney were being accused of sexual harassment, the City Council would conduct the investigation.

Salazar testified that policy named the Police Chief as a person to whom one could report sexual harassment. This was not located in policy (neither old nor new) by the consultants. Jordan also responded incorrectly during testimony and advised that a report of sexual harassment could be reported to, “your supervisor, your director, or the city manager.” Some of the alleged activity was beyond the 48-hour reporting timeline. However, there was no prohibition in policy to investigate or hold one accountable for violations reported after that timeframe. Overeynder testified that he reported it to the Police Chief as policy allowed it and that he did not report to the City Attorney due a friendship between the City Attorney and Jordan. Salazar testified that he was authorized by Councilman Swafford to conduct a preliminary (investigation) and then Mayor Pro-Tem Rick Barrett authorized a more in-depth investigation.

Per City of Ferris Personnel Policy, if the City Manager is accused of sexual harassment, thee City Council will conduct the investigation into the allegation. One City Council member cannot, without formal Council authorization, legally act on behalf of the governing body. Moreover, the City Council can only act during meetings which must be posted a minimum of 72 hours in advance. The police chief’s assertion that Council Member Swafford authorized him or his department to conduct a preliminary investigation into initial allegations and Mayor Pro-Tern Barrett authorized a more in depth investigation on its face implicates the council members in taking actions inconsistent with their legal authority. If a council member authorizes an action reserved for the Council he circumvents the open meetings law. Therefore, in addition to procedures within personnel policy not being adhered to, provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act may have been violated. How this matter should be addressed is the prerogative of the City of Ferris governing body.

Although each person in the reporting sequence was responsible and beholden to policy requirements, the fact that the highest-ranking city employee compromised himself to such an extent attests to the seriousness of the conduct and the ramifications of what occurs when he is no longer available to provide leadership, guidance and direction to staff.

To read the entire report in PDF format, go to the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/qlfsratk0g1r9pg/ECP-Open-Records_Bowman-Investigation-Ferris-Texas.pdf?dl=0

Due to the size of the report (41.4 mb), it is best to download the report directly to your computer instead of trying to read it online.

Windows users: Bypass the “open Google account” or “set up Dropbox” prompts and go to Direct Download.

Apple users: Simply hit “Download.”