Breaking: Democrats move to outlaw 50% of new guns in America

Semi-automatic firearms would be banned in a new bill introduced by House Democrats Monday

WASHINGTON – Rep. David Cicilline introduced the Assault Weapons Ban of 2018 and, according to Rep. Ted Deutch, over 150 Democrats have signed their support of the legislation.

The bill prohibits the “sale, transfer, production, and importation” of semi-automatic rifles and pistols that can accept a detachable magazine as well as those with a fixed magazine that can hold over 10 rounds.

It also bans the “sale, transfer, production, and importation of any ammunition feeding device that can hold more than 10 rounds” and any of the 205 “specifically-named and listed firearms.”

Cicilline’s 205 specifically banned firearms include the AK-47 and AR-15, according to the Washington Examiner.

The AR-15 has been used most recently in the deadly shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 and the Las Vegas music festival on Oct. 1.

“Assault weapons were made for one purpose,” Cicilline wrote in a news release.

“They are designed to kill as many people as possible in a short amount of time. They do not belong in our communities.”

He added, “When assault weapons or a highly-capacity magazine is used in a shooting, the number of victims who are killed increases by 63 percent.”

Gun control activists began to campaign against “assault weapons” in the 1980s, according to the NRA Institute for Legislative Action.

Handgun ban activist Josh Sugarmann said in 1988, “The weapons’ menacing looks, coupled with the public’s confusion over fully automatic machine guns versus semi-automatic assault weapons – anything that looks like a machine gun is assumed to be a machine gun – can only increase the chance of public support for restrictions on these weapons.”

Likelihood of passing is remote.