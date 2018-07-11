Birdwell announces new chief of staff

AUSTIN – State Senator Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) announced Tuesday the promotion of his longtime legislative director, Anna Barnett, to Chief of Staff, effective Aug. 1. Barnett will be elevated to assume the duties of Birdwell’s current Chief of Staff Ben Stratmann, who has filled the role since June of 2012.

“Over the years, I have watched Ben develop into a true public servant by being an incredible Chief of Staff.

“He has been loyal and hardworking, and I am proud to support him as he enters this next phase of his career.

“As Ben departs for an opportunity in the private sector, we wish him the very best and extend our sincere thanks for his leadership these past six years,” Birdwell said.

“The citizens of Senate District 22 will continue to be well-served by Anna as she steps into this new position, and I can’t wait to see her excel in leading our team.”

Barnett is the longest-serving member of the staff, first serving as a volunteer on the 2010 special-election campaign that brought Birdwell into the Texas Senate.

Beginning as a Policy Analyst for Birdwell in the 2011 legislative session, Barnett was ultimately promoted to be one of the youngest Legislative Directors in the Texas Senate.

She has been in that role for just over six years, coordinating all policy affairs for Birdwell year-round.