Annexation reform petition gains traction in Ellis County update

RED OAK – Ellis County residents demand a say in whether to be annexed (absorbed)by local cities. That’s why they’re stepping up efforts to gather some 15,000 voters’ signatures on a petition to reclassify Ellis as a “Tier 2” county. They want to give voters a choice.

Currently, only 11 of the largest counties in Texas are classified as Tier 2 under the new Municipal Annexation Reform law signed by Governor Abbott in 2017.

All the remaining 243 counties are Tier 1 and are vulnerable to annexation without voter’s inputs. If all of those counties required 15,000 signatures, Texas citizens would have to gather more than 3.6 million signatures just to obtain the right to vote on annexation in every county across the state.

Petitioning is the voters’ only option. And the clock is ticking. That’s why the effort to stop involuntary annexation in Ellis County is pulling out all the stops to collect another 13,000 signatures before the end of June in order to get the measure on the November ballot.

The team urges all registered voters in Ellis County (including those already inside city limits) to contact the petition team at StopAnnexEllis@gmail.com or go to their website: