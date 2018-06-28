Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges filed

By Rita Cook /The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – Red Oak police arrested Dean Carlo Ferrazzoli, 25, for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on June 14.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Stainback Court on 8:42 p.m. after an assault call was reported at that residence. When police arrived, they found an unnamed person holding his eye and telling police he needed an ambulance because he was hurt.

The officer on the call confirmed the unnamed person’s eye was red and swollen.

Red Oak police did not release the name of the reporting person.

However, 15 minutes after the call was made to the address police did place Ferrazzoli under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

The reporting person told police he had been assaulted by his neighbor and he wanted to press charges.

He said he had been walking down the fence line separating his father’s property from the next-door neighbor’s property because his father was flying his drone at the rear of the residence.

The reporting person then said the neighbor exited his residence and ordered the reporting person to get off his property.

It was then the neighbor was said to have fired a warning shot in the ground in between the reporting person and the neighbor.

The neighbor allegedly continued pointing the gun at the reporting person and allegedly fired another round as he was ordering the reporting person off the property. The person reporting the crime told police he continued towards his father at the rear of the residence as the neighbor allegedly continued to point the firearm at him and allegedly threatened to shoot him.

From there the reporting person said the neighbor threw the gun down, ran at him and hit him five times in the head and face.

A witness at the scene corroborated the report and Ferrazzoli admitted to discharging a round into the ground and running towards the reporting person and punching him in the face.

Ferrazzoli was given a $200,000 Bond and an assault causing bodily injury bond of $5,000.

The defendant was transported to the Red Oak City Jail, arraigned and being held in the Ellis County Jail.