$5,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest of the person who executed adopted dog on Dowdy Ferry Road

By Stephanie Timko

Between May 26 and June 1, four dead dogs were dumped on or near the well-travelled Dowdy Ferry Road, between I-45 and I-20 in southeast Dallas county.

One of the deceased dogs, Titan, was found at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 by Dallas Hunting and Fishing Club owner, Joe Crafton. Titan had an implanted microchip, which indicated the dog had been adopted 24-hours prior from the Garland Animal Shelter. A necropsy determined Titan had been executed by gunshot. Further investigation indicate the dog was executed between 3 to 7 a.m.

The leash provided by the Garland shelter was still attached to his neck.

The SPCA of Texas is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for Titan’s killer. All leads can be reported to the SPCA of Texas at (214) 461-1850.

“Being one of the first rural roads south of Dallas makes us a convenient place to abandon a dog without being seen.

“But, the level of abuse seems to be attributed to more than just location. We want to get to the root cause of the problem,” said Crafton.

He and other Dowdy Ferry property and business owners have organized the Friends of Dowdy Ferry organization to band together and address the problem of dog abandonment, dumping and environmental crime in the Dowdy Ferry area.

In addition to the four deceased dogs, rescuers in the area reported an additional six live dogs abandoned on or near Dowdy Ferry Road. All six dogs have been placed with animal rescue groups.

Texas Penal Code defines abandonment as the act of abandoning an animal without making reasonable arrangements for assumption of custody by another person. Animal abandonment is a Class A misdemeanor and carries both a fine and/or state prison sentence.

Despite their best efforts, pet owners often find themselves needing to re-home their pets. To give your pet the best chance for a good home, follow these tips:

• Re-homing your pet may take several months. Allow plenty of time to find the right home for your pet.

• Making sure your pet is healthy will make them more likely to find a good home. Have your pet vaccinated, spay/neutered and checked by a veterinarian.

• Your personal network is the best pool of adopters for your pet. Place flyers promoting your pet at work, school, church, your veterinarian’s office and other public places you frequent. Include a good-quality photo and appealing description of your pet. Ask your friends to share your pet on social media.

To join the fight against animal abandonment, please visit the Friends of Dowdy Ferry facebook page.