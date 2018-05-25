49th Annual Special Olympics Texas Summer Games returns to Arlington May 24-27

More than 3,000 athletes from across Texas will converge on the campus of UT-Arlington to participate in one of six sports during the organization’s largest event of the year.

AUSTIN – Special Olympics Texas’ 48th annual Summer Games will return to The University of Texas at Arlington and surrounding area venues from Thursday, May 24 – Sunday, May 27. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is SOTX’s largest competition of the year, featuring more than 3,000 athletes from all around the state of Texas.

Competitors will participate in one of six sports: Athletics (track & field), Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Soccer or Tennis. They will be supported by more than 600 coaches and 2,500 volunteers.

Qualifying athletes are at least 12 years old and have been training for their sport for a minimum of 12 weeks, while also participating at an area-level competition. Some competitors have already qualified to represent Team Texas in the 2018 USA Games in Seattle in July. They will be able to get one more competition under their belts before heading to the Pacific Northwest.

For the second year, the Athletics competition will include a Unified Champion Schools Quadrathlon. Four school districts will bring seven teams made up of two athletes and two Unified Partners – participants without intellectual disabilities. Together the four will compete as a team, with each person participating in the 100m Run, 200m Run, Mini Javelin and the 4x100m Unified Relay. The scores will be tallied using a point system much like a Pentathlon.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.