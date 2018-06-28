3 strikes – you’re OUT!

Unless you are the Ferris City Manager

By Sheila Hatfield / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – This year, Ferris City Council meetings have been much like heated baseball games with all the yelling at the referee – City Manager Bill Jordan in this case.

The difference, besides no popcorn and hot dogs, is Jordan hasn’t struck out despite given chance, after chance, after chance to bat.

The last council meeting on Monday, June 18 was no different, with those in attendance calling for Jordan’s dismissal.

This time he was accused of sabotaging a developer’s plans to build five new custom homes in Ferris.

David Stark had plans to build custom homes in Ferris for quite some time now, but said he has been given nothing but a run-around.

Already owning the land, it finally came down to meeting with the Ferris Planning and Zoning Commission, and then to appear before the city council.

He complied with those mandates, but noticed his request was not included on the agenda for last Monday’s meeting, but he attended anyway to find out why.

“There was not a legal quorum (of P&Z members present) at the last P&Z meeting,” said Jordan, explaining to the council why his request was not on the agenda.

Jordan said there were seven places on the volunteer board which requires four members to be present before a legal hearing can be held.

“You (Jordan) said we had a quorum,” Said P&Z Board Member Cindy Cousins-Aspin, who was also present at the council meeting.

One of the seven places on the board has been vacant for some time and a second member recently resigned, which left five seats filled, requiring only three for a quorum according to what Aspin said Jordan announced at the meeting. Member Rudy Amor had notified the board in advance he would be out of town on that meeting date and Bill Malloy came too late for the roll call, but three others were present.

Jordan said he was mistaken, and it would require four.

After being told it was legal to proceed, the board of three had gotten all the specs and details and voted unanimously to pass the zoning for Stark’s project.

Now, according to Jordan, Stark would need to nearly start over.

“We will need to post (a new P&Z meeting) and wait 16 days for the P&Z meeting, and then appear before the council at (its) next meeting,” said City Secretary Callie Green.

Jordan was booed by the audience again, and Green said Stark could appear before the council the day after the fourth of July.

A couple of people in the audience volunteered to serve on the board so the same thing couldn’t happen in the future.

Also at the meeting, Jordan tried to have The Ellis County Press Publisher Charles Hatfield removed from the planning and zoning and economic development committees

“I told them (the council) if I was removed, there might never be a quorum, because most members don’t show up consistently,” said Hatfield.

Jordan said there was a “conflict of interests” because of a possible lawsuit against the city threatened by The Ellis County Press.

“There’s no conflict of interests – they are two separate issues,” said Hatfield.

“Besides, there would be no lawsuit if the city reinstated The Ellis County Press as its legal publication as required by law.”

The decision to name an Ennis paper appeared to be a retaliation for negative stories about Jordan and Driggars to begin with.

The council decided to table it until such time as a lawsuit is filed.

Including the resignation of Sean Overeynder, that’s three strikes against Jordan out of this one council meeting alone.

Other previous strikes include:

STRIKE 1

Jordan was accused of 11 counts of sexual harassment involving female city hall employees.

Under former Mayor Micheal Driggars, police were pressured into not filing formal charges against Jordan.

In return, Jordan kept things quiet about the mayor’s affair with the city secretary.

STRIKE 2

Bowman private investigators, hired by the city, revealed Jordan was watching pornography on city computers and sending the city secretary photos of Las Vegas escorts and “other” improprieties, and that employees were afraid for their jobs, concluding Jordan had a dysfunctional management style.

STRIKE 3

Jordan suspended Police Chief Eddie Salazar and chief Investigator Walter “Gator” Weise by text message on a Monday morning following the two being observed having lunch in a Dallas restaurant with Hatfield, fearing they might be exposing the recent scandals to the newspaper man.

Was Jordan fired?

NO – in fact, his contract was renewed for another year, despite the voters of the city loudly demanding his dismissal.

“We thought we’d give him another chance,” said one city official citing possible “re-training.”