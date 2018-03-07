$20,000 expected from Spaghetti Dinner for Fire Dept.

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

OVILLA – As in years past, the Ovilla Service League saw another successful spaghetti dinner last week.

Jane Watson, Ovilla Service League spokesperson, said it is expected about $20,000 will be the final tally of the amount raised when all the money is in including from pledges made from local businesses.

With both a silent and live auction lending to the proceeds too, the money this year will benefit the Ovilla Fire Department.

Watson said, “We served around 200 at the dinner this year.”

A couple of the live auction items that stood out included an airplane tour of the area, an award-winning Afghan and a four-night stay in Branson, Mo.

“The silent auction was well received too,” Watson added. “Each item also included gift certificates to various businesses in the area.”

Doug Hunt, an Ovilla City Council member who has been instrumental for years in helping with the spaghetti dinner efforts said before the event, “The Service League ladies have been holding their fundraising spaghetti Dinner for over 30 years.

“Originally the dinner was to help to raise funds for the Volunteer Ovilla Fire Department. After a number of years, they decided they should help the Ovilla Police Department too. At the time they only had a chief and two patrol officers.”

The Fire Department will certainly benefit this year as it is staffed more than 50 percent by volunteers. Ovilla Fire Chief Brandon Kennedy said in the past regarding what his department has done with the money “[It] will be put towards equipment, as well as other things that will benefit the Firefighters by making their job safer and more efficient.”

Attendees to the spaghetti dinner also took part in an old fashion cake walk, which the children loved, and the live auction featured Walt Cade of “Storage Wars Texas” calling the bidding and encouraging everyone to help the Ovilla Fire Department.

“A big hand has to be given to the many community sponsors that really help the ladies raise a large portion of the money they give to the organizations,” Hunt concluded.