1st Hutchins CPA class graduates

HUTCHINS – The Hutchins Police Department hosted its first Citizens Police Academy graduation on May 31.

The Citizens Police Academy program began March 22 and covered topics about Texas Penal Code, Traffic laws, Communications Procedures, Crime prevention, Code Enforcement, Animal Control, Fire prevention, K-9 operations, and what would any citizen’s police academy be without a trip to the gun range?

“This experience has been a wonderful opportunity for the Police Department and community to come together and have open communication about issues affecting our Communities and Police Departments,” said Chief Steve Perry.

“Lifelong friendships and community partnerships have been made with some very wonderful people through this process and we look forward to your continued involvement.

“I could not be more proud of Lt. Seigler and our Police department staff for the hard work and dedication that went into facilitating such a great first Citizens Police Academy.

“Job well done, and thank you for this opportunity to serve in such a wonderful community!” concluded Perry.