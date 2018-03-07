PUBLIC NOTICE: City of Ferris, Texas Notice of Public Hearing March 19, 2018

Published one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

CITY OF FERRIS, TEXAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be conducted by the City Council of Ferris, Texas at 6:00 p.m. on the 19th day of March, 2018 at Ferris City Council Chambers, 215 W. 6th St., Ferris, Texas 75125. The public hearing will be held to consider proposed assessments to be levied against certain assessable property within the Ferris Public Improvement District No. 1 (the “District”) pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 372 of the Texas Local Government Code, as amended (the “Act”).

The general nature of the proposed improvements authorized by the Act to be undertaken and financed for the benefit of certain property within the District (the “Authorized Improvements”) include, but are not limited to, landscaping; acquisition, installation, construction and improvement of water, wastewater and drainage facilities; acquisition, installation, construction and improvement of streets, sidewalks and roadways; soft costs related to the foregoing improvements; costs related to the formation and administration of the District; and costs related to the issuance of bonds. The total costs of the Authorized Improvements is $4,125,000.

The boundaries of the District include approximately 67.708 contiguous acres of land generally located in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City and within Ellis County, Texas, as more particularly described by a metes and bounds description available for public inspection during regular business hours at the City Secretary’s office in City Hall located at 100 Town Plaza, Ferris, Texas 75125.

All written or oral objections on the proposed assessments within the District will be considered at the public hearing.

A copy of the Proposed Assessment Roll relating to the Authorized Improvements to be undertaken at this time, which includes the assessments to be levied against certain assessable parcels in the District, is available for public inspection at the City Secretary’s office in City Hall located at 100 Town Plaza, Ferris, Texas 75125.