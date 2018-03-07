PUBLIC NOTICE: BTS Rentals Notice of Public Sale March 31, 2018

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, March 8, 2018 and Thursday, March 15, 2018.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

BTS Rentals Pursuant to Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, shall conduct a public sale of the contents on the storage unit(s) listed below to satisfy a landlord’s lien. All sales will be conducted at 4821 South IH-45 South @ Thorne Street Wilmer, TX 75172 on Saturday March 31 at 1 p.m. and will be for cash to the highest bidder. All successful bidders shall remove the contents of the unit(s) immediately.

BTS Rentals reserves the right to reject any bids and withdraw any items from such sale.

#202 Sharon Burnett: Household Items

#165 Tina Mayfield: Household Items

#28 Eric Bailey: Household Items

#67 Natasha Castelan: Household Items

#51, 36 Lee Medlock: Household Items

#18 Lucia Sandoval: Household Items

#147 Henry Davis: Household Items

#63 Demetrice Graham: Household Items

#21 Paul Pfaff: Household Items

#14 Elizabeth Aguilar: Household Items

#20 Wilfredo Chavez: Household Items

#64, 23 Nicholas Ocanas: Household Items

#31 Normando Ortega: Household Items

#24 Falesha Cleveland: Household Items

#110 Paul Plecker: Household Items

#89 Diana Umana: Household Items

#95 Shane Strudivant: Household Items

#98 Markeita Bates: Household Items

#78, 9 Luis Campuzano: Household Items

#42 Juan Molina: Household Items

#103 Candelario Alaniz: Household Items

#117 Louis and Demesha Johnson: Household Items

#121 William Walker: Household Items

#74 Edward Young: Household Items

#12, 75 LJ Toliver: Household Items

#111 Fred Justis: Household Items

#93 Raquel Alexander: Household Items

#190 Mario Cardona: Household Items

#203 Magdalena Sanchez: Household Items

#3 Bill Traxler: Household Items

#46 Teofilo Dominguez: Household Items

#119 Carrie Luckett: Household Items

#70 Kenisha Wright: Household Items

#76 Peggy Madkins: Household Items

#118 Larry Wilson: Household Items

#122 Cristina Hernandez: Household Items

#8, 192 Bobby Armstrong: Household Items

#134, 79, 151 Shanna Locke: Household Items

#141 James Schoen: Household Items

#183 Lupe Butler: Household Items

#194 Tracie Yeargan: Household Items

#181 Ben Smith: Household Items

#176, 210 Caroline Pilgrim: Household Items

#221 Eli DelCastillo: Household Items

#187 Rosalina Riojas: Household Items

#182 Cheryl Carroll: Household Items

#198, 54, 33 Clemontine DeLeon: Household Items

#195, 163 Juan Garcia: Household Items

#196 Shawn Rodkey: Household Items

#145 Dana Dowdle: Household Items

#157 Isaac Gutierrez: Household Items

#59 Jose Morales: Household Items

#219 James Ellis: Household Items

#114 Manuel Martinez: Household Items

#87 Francis Garza: Household Items

#223, 224 Cynthia Jackson: Household Items

#96 Joe Bouldin DBA Ranger Recovery: Office Furnishings

#91 Gustavo Azua: Household Items

Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date. Anything not removed will become the property of BTS Rentals and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate.

BTS Rentals

Crystal Guerrero

972-217-9851